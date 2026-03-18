Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.37 and last traded at $134.4980. 17,000,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 12,206,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is raising prices for AI chips, cloud and computing services by as much as ~34%, a direct monetization action that should support margin expansion for high-demand AI workloads. Alibaba Joins Other Tech Giants in Raising AI Prices

Alibaba is raising prices for AI chips, cloud and computing services by as much as ~34%, a direct monetization action that should support margin expansion for high-demand AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched Wukong, an enterprise AI agent/platform and integrations with DingTalk, positioning it to capture enterprise adoption and higher?value AI usage. Product rollout supports longer?term revenue upside from AI services. Alibaba launches agentic AI tool for businesses

Alibaba launched Wukong, an enterprise AI agent/platform and integrations with DingTalk, positioning it to capture enterprise adoption and higher?value AI usage. Product rollout supports longer?term revenue upside from AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Company consolidated AI businesses into a new Alibaba Token Hub led by CEO Eddie Wu — this centralization could improve execution and cross?business integration but also signals major internal change that will take time to prove out. Alibaba’s AI strategy shift comes into focus

Company consolidated AI businesses into a new Alibaba Token Hub led by CEO Eddie Wu — this centralization could improve execution and cross?business integration but also signals major internal change that will take time to prove out. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect a drop in reported profit even as revenue rises, creating near?term execution and margin concerns ahead of the company’s quarterly results. That outlook is a key reason investors are cautious. Alibaba Profit Likely Fell Despite Higher Revenue

Analysts and previews expect a drop in reported profit even as revenue rises, creating near?term execution and margin concerns ahead of the company’s quarterly results. That outlook is a key reason investors are cautious. Negative Sentiment: Recent internal shakeups tied to the AI overhaul have already triggered volatility—reports of a stock slide after the restructuring and the departure of key research personnel raise execution risk in the near term. Alibaba stock slides after AI division overhaul

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $527,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,291,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $290,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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