Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Kunlun Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

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Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

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