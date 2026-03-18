Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Trading 8.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.7360. Approximately 1,097,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,034,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Key Stories Impacting Bullish

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Bullish announced a partnership/participation with Worldpay in the “Midnight Alliance” ahead of its mainnet launch — a concrete product/partnership development that supports future revenue and platform adoption. Read More.

Bullish announced a partnership/participation with Worldpay in the “Midnight Alliance” ahead of its mainnet launch — a concrete product/partnership development that supports future revenue and platform adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader crypto market moves are mixed: XRP’s pullback and other short-term selling highlight macro and regulatory noise that could weigh on crypto-linked names like Bullish in the near term, but improved regulatory clarity cited in the piece is potentially constructive longer term. Read More.

Broader crypto market moves are mixed: XRP’s pullback and other short-term selling highlight macro and regulatory noise that could weigh on crypto-linked names like Bullish in the near term, but improved regulatory clarity cited in the piece is potentially constructive longer term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst coverage roundups and market commentaries mention “bullish” and “initiations” activity across names; these are background noise for BLSH unless they include direct target/rating changes. Read More.

Several analyst coverage roundups and market commentaries mention “bullish” and “initiations” activity across names; these are background noise for BLSH unless they include direct target/rating changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target on Bullish from $67 to $65 (while maintaining a Buy), trimming the implied upside and likely contributing to selling pressure; coverage notes show other target cuts hitting similar names. Read More. Read More.

Citigroup cut its price target on Bullish from $67 to $65 (while maintaining a Buy), trimming the implied upside and likely contributing to selling pressure; coverage notes show other target cuts hitting similar names. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: News roundups flagged Citi-linked downgrades/price-target cuts across crypto and fintech-adjacent names, and headlines specifically call out BLSH among stocks that fell after those price-target moves — reinforcing near-term negative sentiment. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Bullish Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.02.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bullish by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bullish by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,835 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,669,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the 4th quarter worth $890,000.

About Bullish

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Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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