AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 13,406 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0850 and had previously closed at $23.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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AB SKF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

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