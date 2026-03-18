AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 13,406 shares.The stock last traded at $24.0850 and had previously closed at $23.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Analysis on AB SKF
AB SKF Price Performance
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
AB SKF Company Profile
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.
Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.
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