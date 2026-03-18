Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

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Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $444.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 214,860.98%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. This represents a 160.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Gill purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,250. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $213,778. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 79,838.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the period. Vines Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Altimmune this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $25 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Altimmune’s upside potential. MarketBeat ALT

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $25 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Altimmune’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and parts of 2026–2027, plus an improved FY2026 and FY2027 view), which investors often view as a sign of improving near-term execution or lower expected cash burn. MarketBeat ALT

The firm raised several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and parts of 2026–2027, plus an improved FY2026 and FY2027 view), which investors often view as a sign of improving near-term execution or lower expected cash burn. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted HC Wainwright’s bullish stance and $25 target, which can attract momentum buyers despite weakness elsewhere. Altimmune Stock Price Expected to Rise

Media coverage highlighted HC Wainwright’s bullish stance and $25 target, which can attract momentum buyers despite weakness elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: Market data shows reported short interest numbers of “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data anomaly, so short?interest signals are not informative today. MarketBeat ALT

Market data shows reported short interest numbers of “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data anomaly, so short?interest signals are not informative today. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus remains that Altimmune will be unprofitable for the current year (consensus ~($1.35) EPS), so analyst optimism is relative to an ongoing loss profile. MarketBeat ALT

Consensus remains that Altimmune will be unprofitable for the current year (consensus ~($1.35) EPS), so analyst optimism is relative to an ongoing loss profile. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts materially (FY2028 to about ($1.19) and FY2029 to about ($0.79)), weakening the long?term earnings outlook and suggesting more cautious assumptions on product timing or commercialization. MarketBeat ALT

HC Wainwright cut its FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts materially (FY2028 to about ($1.19) and FY2029 to about ($0.79)), weakening the long?term earnings outlook and suggesting more cautious assumptions on product timing or commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Altimmune reported a recent quarterly EPS miss and remains unprofitable with negative margins, which keeps execution and cash?flow risk in focus for investors. MarketBeat ALT

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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