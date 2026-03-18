Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 34,343.16% and a negative return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 217,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SERA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sera Prognostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

In other news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $43,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 741,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,445.30. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,133 shares of company stock valued at $115,794. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company’s flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman’s risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

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