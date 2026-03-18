Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP George Mcdonald Sells 151 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP George Mcdonald sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total value of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded up $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $689.34. 267,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $730.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $667.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,633,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6,169.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,108,000 after purchasing an additional 400,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,392,000 after buying an additional 185,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,665,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

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Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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