Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $709.06 and a 200-day moving average of $607.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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