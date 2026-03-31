Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT
Caterpillar News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/outperformance narrative: Coverage highlights that CAT has substantially outperformed many peers over the past year (strong total returns vs. names like Nvidia), which supports momentum and buy?and?hold interest from institutional investors. This helps explain resilient investor demand after recent gains. The Surprising Dow Stock That Has Outperformed Nvidia by 2-to-1
- Positive Sentiment: Longer?term bullish theses: multiple writeups (incl. Yahoo/InsiderMonkey summaries) reiterate a bullish case — steady aftermarket demand, infrastructure/energy exposure, and a possible data?center angle (natural?gas generators as AI/data?center backup). Those narratives keep buy?side interest alive even amid short?term volatility. Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow/strategies: An options piece highlights a bull?put trade on CAT while broader markets weakened, signaling some traders are willing to be paid to bet on limited downside — this shows structured bullish income strategies are active but isn’t a consensus directional catalyst. The S&P 500 Is Down 7% but Caterpillar Stock Is Not. This Bull Put Trade Pays You to Bet on It.
- Neutral Sentiment: Media mentions: CAT was discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” keeping the stock in the news cycle — helpful for liquidity and attention but not a direct fundamental change. Caterpillar, Vistra, Target and a financial stock on CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s pullback: Coverage notes CAT fell more than the broader market in the latest session, consistent with profit?taking after a large run?up; higher beta and recent gains make the stock vulnerable to sharper declines in weakness. Caterpillar (CAT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: Political/price pressure risk: A news item highlights political pressure on tractor/equipment pricing (comments from former President Trump urging lower prices), which could feed concerns about pricing power in ag/equipment end markets if it gains traction. Trump tells farmers that tractor companies should lower prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate notes: Erste Group published FY2027 estimates — analyst model updates can move shares but the item is currently informational until it leads to consensus changes. Erste Group Bank Estimates Caterpillar FY2027 Earnings
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $709.06 and a 200-day moving average of $607.36.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.