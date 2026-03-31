Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after buying an additional 619,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,449,000 after buying an additional 544,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 237,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,301,000 after buying an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,317.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock worth $1,000,263 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.77.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.59 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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