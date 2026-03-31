Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 12,430 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors re-elected Starbucks’ full board and rejected a labor-backed slate, reducing near-term governance uncertainty and preserving management’s strategic plan. Read More.

Investors re-elected Starbucks’ full board and rejected a labor-backed slate, reducing near-term governance uncertainty and preserving management’s strategic plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO stated the company’s turnaround is starting to show up in the store experience, signaling improving execution on traffic, service and customer experience that could support revenue and margins if sustained. Read More.

CEO stated the company’s turnaround is starting to show up in the store experience, signaling improving execution on traffic, service and customer experience that could support revenue and margins if sustained. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational changes — new ordering kiosks, scheduled app orders, a restructured licensed-store model and the GROW program — aim to reduce service bottlenecks and improve throughput in high-traffic formats, which can help margins and customer satisfaction over time. Read More.

Operational changes — new ordering kiosks, scheduled app orders, a restructured licensed-store model and the GROW program — aim to reduce service bottlenecks and improve throughput in high-traffic formats, which can help margins and customer satisfaction over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks listed six-figure corporate roles for a new Nashville office as it builds a Southeastern hub — a sign of expansion and talent investment but also an added cost center in the near term. Read More.

Starbucks listed six-figure corporate roles for a new Nashville office as it builds a Southeastern hub — a sign of expansion and talent investment but also an added cost center in the near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SeekAlpha/Tipranks summaries and highlights from the annual meeting reiterate governance votes and strategy updates — useful context for shareholders but largely confirmatory rather than market-moving. Read More.

SeekAlpha/Tipranks summaries and highlights from the annual meeting reiterate governance votes and strategy updates — useful context for shareholders but largely confirmatory rather than market-moving. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer note: Dutch Bros (BROS) has slid despite growth, reflecting investor sensitivity to expansion costs and margins in the specialty coffee segment — a sector datapoint but not a direct Starbucks-specific catalyst. Read More.

Peer note: Dutch Bros (BROS) has slid despite growth, reflecting investor sensitivity to expansion costs and margins in the specialty coffee segment — a sector datapoint but not a direct Starbucks-specific catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Citizens Jmp started coverage with a “market underperform” rating and an $84 price target, signaling at least one analyst sees limited upside and adding near-term selling pressure. Read More.

Citizens Jmp started coverage with a “market underperform” rating and an $84 price target, signaling at least one analyst sees limited upside and adding near-term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising gasoline prices could reduce drive-thru visits industrywide, posing a traffic risk for stores reliant on convenience and drive-thru sales if elevated fuel costs persist. Read More.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $104.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,700. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $460,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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