Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,178 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,484,000 after buying an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after acquiring an additional 909,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,348,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,668,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. This trade represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $218,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,412 shares in the company, valued at $44,837,757.68. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 167,317 shares of company stock valued at $35,720,931 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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