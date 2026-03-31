J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 583,889 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 135.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 583,889 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,497,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,763,000 after buying an additional 309,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $10,870,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded Realty Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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