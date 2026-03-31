Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial accounts for 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $68,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrovial by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ferrovial by 32.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $747,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FER shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 price objective (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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