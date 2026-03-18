Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) EVP John Watts Sells 220 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) EVP John Watts sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.11, for a total transaction of $149,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,856.02. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $689.34. 267,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $730.12.

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Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,231,000 after buying an additional 88,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,130,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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