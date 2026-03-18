Soleil Boughton Sells 4,812 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $118,808.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 308,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,037.39. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.0%
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 34,826,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,648,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS
Hims & Hers Health News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Novo Nordisk gives HIMS direct telehealth access to Ozempic and Wegovy, expanding its addressable market for weight?loss/diabetes prescriptions and enabling a pre?launch waitlist that could drive near?term patient acquisition. Hims & Hers opens up pre-launch waitlist for Ozempic and Wegovy
- Positive Sentiment: The deal also resolves public friction between the companies and broadens branded GLP?1 distribution via telehealth — a strategic win that supports HIMS’s growth narrative if conversion and pricing hold. Novo Nordisk Telehealth Deal With Hims And Hers Puts GLP-1 Pricing In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Sell?side and value commentators are highlighting HIMS as a potential long?term beneficiary of GLP?1 demand; these bullish previews could help sentiment but depend on execution and margin outcomes. Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hims & Hers Health Value Investing With Raul Shah
- Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling: COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares (~$2.4M) and other insiders (Soleil Boughton, Irene Becklund) also trimmed positions on Mar 17 — large insider sales can be read as a negative signal by investors even if not uncommon. SEC filings: Michael Chi Form 4 Soleil Boughton Form 4 Irene Becklund Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: GLP?1 pricing competition is heating up (HSBC and other analysts): faster price cuts or competitive pressure from Lilly and copycat drugs could compress margins and reduce the revenue upside of greater volume. Health Care Roundup: Market Talk
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.
The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.