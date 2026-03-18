Soleil Boughton Sells 4,812 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $118,808.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 308,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,037.39. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 34,826,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,648,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

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Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

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Hims & Hers Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

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Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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