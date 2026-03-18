One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $58,473.38 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $58,473.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 188,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,930.98. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $34,546.47.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 99,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 184.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLP

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.