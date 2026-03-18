Phyllis Caldwell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) Director Phyllis Caldwell purchased 2,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $26,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,095. This trade represents a 11.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,476. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $992.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 119,775 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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