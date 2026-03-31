Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,889 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 166,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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