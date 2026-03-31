Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.