Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $156.33 and last traded at $156.6510. 8,497,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,695,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.05.

Specifically, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $2,928,989.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 232,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,774.25. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI / data?center power demand is driving renewed investor interest in Bloom’s on?site fuel cell and hydrogen capabilities — the narrative positions Bloom as a supplier for urgent data?center capacity constraints. Why Bloom Energy Stayed in Focus

AI / data?center power demand is driving renewed investor interest in Bloom’s on?site fuel cell and hydrogen capabilities — the narrative positions Bloom as a supplier for urgent data?center capacity constraints. Positive Sentiment: Independent analysis argues Bloom is well?positioned to capture accelerating data?center power needs as grid interconnection/backlog and transformer lead times constrain traditional builds. Bloom Energy: Positioned To Capture Urgent Demand For Data Centers

Independent analysis argues Bloom is well?positioned to capture accelerating data?center power needs as grid interconnection/backlog and transformer lead times constrain traditional builds. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pickups (Zacks, MarketBeat mentions) and local pilot/NDAs (Lansing Board of Water & Light) add credibility to early commercial pipeline potential. Zacks Investment Ideas feature

Coverage pickups (Zacks, MarketBeat mentions) and local pilot/NDAs (Lansing Board of Water & Light) add credibility to early commercial pipeline potential. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals are mixed: recent quarter beat on revenue and EPS and Bloom raised FY26 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), but many analysts still show a split view (consensus 12?month target ~ $131.87; street ratings mix of Buy/Hold/Sell). Analyst coverage summary

Fundamentals are mixed: recent quarter beat on revenue and EPS and Bloom raised FY26 EPS guidance (1.33–1.48), but many analysts still show a split view (consensus 12?month target ~ $131.87; street ratings mix of Buy/Hold/Sell). Neutral Sentiment: Balance?sheet and market metrics: high market cap and beta, large debt/equity ratio and still negative net margin historically — these amplify volatility but don’t change the growth thesis immediately. (See company filings/market summaries for details.)

Balance?sheet and market metrics: high market cap and beta, large debt/equity ratio and still negative net margin historically — these amplify volatility but don’t change the growth thesis immediately. (See company filings/market summaries for details.) Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling this week — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares (~$3.09M). Filing: Aman Joshi SEC filing

Large insider selling this week — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares (~$3.09M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares (~$1.18M). Filing: Kurzymski SEC filing

Additional insider sales: Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares (~$1.18M). Filing: Negative Sentiment: More insider exits: Satish Chitoori (~18,964 shares) and Shawn Soderberg (two blocks totaling ~42,881 shares) sold sizeable stakes in mid?March — combined proceeds total several million dollars and may look like profit?taking to the market. Filing (example): Soderberg SEC filing

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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