Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC now has a $850.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,070.00. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $905.11 and last traded at $916.8760. 3,431,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,220,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $930.35.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Positive Sentiment: New research suggesting that stopping GLP?1 therapy raises cardiovascular risks supports continued demand and adherence for drugs like Mounjaro/Zepbound, reinforcing the long?term revenue case for Lilly. Read More.

New research suggesting that stopping GLP?1 therapy raises cardiovascular risks supports continued demand and adherence for drugs like Mounjaro/Zepbound, reinforcing the long?term revenue case for Lilly. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lilly is investing heavily in production capacity — a $1.8B upgrade to Indianapolis operations and a planned $3.5B plant in Pennsylvania — which should support supply for fast?growing obesity/diabetes franchises. These capex moves point to management preparing for sustained volume growth. Read More. Read More.

Lilly is investing heavily in production capacity — a $1.8B upgrade to Indianapolis operations and a planned $3.5B plant in Pennsylvania — which should support supply for fast?growing obesity/diabetes franchises. These capex moves point to management preparing for sustained volume growth. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several sell?side firms remain bullish (Bernstein, SocGen, Goldman/etc.), citing GLP?1 expansion and distribution initiatives (e.g., Employer Connect), which underpins multi?quarter growth expectations for LLY. Read More.

Several sell?side firms remain bullish (Bernstein, SocGen, Goldman/etc.), citing GLP?1 expansion and distribution initiatives (e.g., Employer Connect), which underpins multi?quarter growth expectations for LLY. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note that Lilly’s rivalry with Roche/Novo and new tech/partnership dynamics are intensifying — constructive for market leadership but adding competitive complexity. Read More.

Analysts and commentators note that Lilly’s rivalry with Roche/Novo and new tech/partnership dynamics are intensifying — constructive for market leadership but adding competitive complexity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentators say the stock looks oversold after the sell?off and may be approaching a support zone—this frames a potential tactical buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Read More.

Technical/market commentators say the stock looks oversold after the sell?off and may be approaching a support zone—this frames a potential tactical buying opportunity if fundamentals hold. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded LLY to “Reduce” (cutting its PT from $1,070 to $850), citing U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition in the obesity market and what it sees as over?optimistic obesity revenue forecasts — the downgrade sparked heavy selling and headline risk. Read More. Read More.

HSBC downgraded LLY to “Reduce” (cutting its PT from $1,070 to $850), citing U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition in the obesity market and what it sees as over?optimistic obesity revenue forecasts — the downgrade sparked heavy selling and headline risk. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive catalysts remain watch?points — recent coverage highlights FDA decisions, potential oral?pill pricing dynamics and intensified rivalry with Novo Nordisk, any of which could compress near?term growth or margins. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $4,226,000. AMG Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $866.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,033.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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