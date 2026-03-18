Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 to GBX 315 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.

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Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

About Trustpilot Group

Shares of TRST traded up GBX 4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 237. The stock had a trading volume of 322,069,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105,561. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 125.40 and a one year high of GBX 289.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07. The firm has a market cap of £926.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.16.

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Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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