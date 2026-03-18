Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,510 to GBX 3,060 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,997 to GBX 2,036 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.

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SSE Trading Down 1.6%

Insider Transactions at SSE

Shares of LON:SSE traded down GBX 44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,699. 36,671,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,048,604. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,510.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,149.74. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,468 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,763.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,423 per share, for a total transaction of £460.37. Insiders have acquired a total of 30 shares of company stock valued at $73,444 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world’s fastest-growing electricity networks companies.

This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers.

SSE’s more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

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