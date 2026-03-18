PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 49,200 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 49,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,179,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,696,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,825,612.42. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $26,658,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $16,454,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $8,727,500.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 5,208,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,900. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -74.83%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,524,000 after purchasing an additional 418,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PBF Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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