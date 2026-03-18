Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) SVP Craig Andrew Miller Sells 5,260 Shares

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) SVP Craig Andrew Miller sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,600. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. 1,544,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.44. Viasat Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high?capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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