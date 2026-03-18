The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 637 to GBX 660 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.50.

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The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 0.6%

LON TPFG traded up GBX 2.66 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 438.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,527. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 349 and a 52 week high of GBX 600. The firm has a market cap of £279.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.42.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 40.30 EPS for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

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The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands. The Property Franchise Group is also a member of two leading mortgage networks through its mortgage brokers, Brook Financial (MAB) and The Mortgage Genie (Primis).

TPFG’s brands are: Belvoir, CJ Hole, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, EweMove, Fine & Country, Hunters, Lovelle, Martin & Co, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mullucks, Newton Fallowell, Nicholas Humphreys, Northwood, Parkers, The Guild of Property Professionals and Whitegates.

Headquartered in Bournemouth, the Company was listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and entered the AIM 100 in July 2024.

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