Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,560 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.14.

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Admiral Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 2 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,304. 2,732,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,069. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,624 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,927.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,128.77.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 247.40 EPS for the quarter. Admiral Group had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Research analysts expect that Admiral Group will post 161.0199297 EPS for the current year.

About Admiral Group

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Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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