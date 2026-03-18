Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,603,472 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 12th total of 1,349,876 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oil States International Trading Down 2.4%

OIS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $720.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.17. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

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Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.92 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oil States International

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,541 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International’s flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

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