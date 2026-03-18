MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,106 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 31,417 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.55% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1%

INKT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.35.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.