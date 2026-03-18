Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $23.40

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.30 to $23.40 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.78% from the company’s previous close.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.37.

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Qfin Stock Down 7.2%

Qfin stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.95 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts predict that Qfin will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qfin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qfin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 25.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,942 shares during the period. Triata Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qfin by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 3,125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qfin by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Qfin by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,842,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,164 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qfin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qfin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qfin raised its semi?annual dividend to $0.78 per share (record date April 22, payable May 14) — the company flagged a very large yield figure in the release. This is supportive for income-focused investors and signals management confidence in cash generation. Qfin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full?Year 2025 Results and Raises Dividend

Qfin raised its semi?annual dividend to $0.78 per share (record date April 22, payable May 14) — the company flagged a very large yield figure in the release. This is supportive for income-focused investors and signals management confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted its Q4 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for investors who want to dig into segment metrics, guidance discussion and management commentary. Press Release Slide Deck Earnings Highlights

Company posted its Q4 press release, slide deck and earnings call transcript — useful for investors who want to dig into segment metrics, guidance discussion and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS $1.12 vs. $1.13 consensus (small miss) and revenue $585.1M vs. $664.95M expected — the revenue shortfall is the primary negative driver. Management still reported strong profitability metrics (net margin ~35% and ROE ~28.7%), but the top?line miss raises questions about demand/volume that likely pressured the stock. QFIN Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)

About Qfin

(Get Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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