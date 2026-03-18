WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,371,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 923,421 shares.The stock last traded at $41.6050 and had previously closed at $42.03.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $710,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 269.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 210,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

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