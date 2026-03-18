Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Qfin has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qfin to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

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Qfin Trading Down 5.1%

Qfin stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Qfin has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Qfin

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.95 million. Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%. Analysts forecast that Qfin will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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