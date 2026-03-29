Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 42,177 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 107,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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