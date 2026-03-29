Astherus USDF Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $122.63 million and approximately $47.71 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Astherus USDF token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF was first traded on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 122,837,192 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 122,590,684.96361802. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99799744 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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