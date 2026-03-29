Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) One Day Volume Reaches $7.46 Million

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market cap of $43.62 million and $7.46 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,513.81 or 0.99996225 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.04502853 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $7,468,022.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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