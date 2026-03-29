Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group makes up about 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $506,329,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,398,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 570,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 540,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $5,617,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,010,925. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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