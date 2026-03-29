Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 405 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. ASML makes up 2.8% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,302.47 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,398.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.96. The firm has a market cap of $512.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ASML Increases Dividend

Key ASML News

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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