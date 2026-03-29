J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 172,544 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 26th total of 130,267 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JSAIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. Sainsbury
J. Sainsbury Stock Performance
About J. Sainsbury
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
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