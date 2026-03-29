J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 172,544 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 26th total of 130,267 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JSAIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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J. Sainsbury Stock Performance

About J. Sainsbury

JSAIY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J. Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

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