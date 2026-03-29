Systrade AG Buys Shares of 33,900 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Systrade AG bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Systrade AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,037,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,345 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 69,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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