Critical Contrast: Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selectis Health and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enhabit 1 6 2 0 2.11

Enhabit has a consensus price target of $13.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Enhabit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $39.49 million 0.33 -$2.42 million ($0.27) -15.56 Enhabit $1.06 billion 0.65 -$4.60 million ($0.09) -151.72

This table compares Selectis Health and Enhabit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enhabit. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selectis Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -1.87% N/A -2.34% Enhabit -0.43% 4.71% 2.23%

Volatility & Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enhabit has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enhabit beats Selectis Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

(Get Free Report)

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

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