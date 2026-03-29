Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $695.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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