Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1%
Caterpillar stock opened at $695.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $708.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged up its profit forecasts — the bank raised FY2027 EPS to $27.95 (from $27.65) and slightly lifted FY2026 to $22.70, both well above the street consensus of ~$19.86. This supports a stronger earnings outlook for CAT. Erste Group raises EPS estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal and growth coverage — coverage of Caterpillar supplying power?generation equipment to Atlas Energy and its role in powering Nscale’s AI compute campus highlights revenue diversification and exposure to AI/energy demand, but analysts are mixed on near-term financial impact and timing. Analysts mixed on Atlas Energy agreement Caterpillar and Nscale AI campus
- Neutral Sentiment: Community & STEM initiatives may support brand and hiring but have limited direct near?term financial impact (Alvernia collaboration; Goodwill Arkansas funding). Alvernia partnership Goodwill Arkansas funding
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk — Caterpillar has countersued Bobcat (Doosan Bobcat) over alleged patent infringement and has accused the rival of industrial espionage; litigation can lead to legal costs, injunction risk or distraction. Reuters: Caterpillar countersues Bobcat ENR: alleges industrial espionage
- Negative Sentiment: Divestment headline — Washington state sold off ~$62M of Caterpillar bonds amid activist pressure; public-sector divestment can dent sentiment and signal ESG-related investor risk. WA sells Caterpillar bonds
- Negative Sentiment: Market/sector selloff — Caterpillar was mentioned among stocks that weighed on the Dow amid a near?350 point decline, so broad risk?off flows likely pressured the share price alongside company?specific headlines. Market drop including CAT
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
Further Reading
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