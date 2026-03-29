USA Financial Formulas Sells 2,521 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

USA Financial Formulas reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.9% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 353,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $562.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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