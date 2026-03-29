Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

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Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

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Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

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