FrontView REIT, Inc. (FVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 15th

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:FVR opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

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FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.50). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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