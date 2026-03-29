Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.0%

KW stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,724,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 131,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,251,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

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Dividend History for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

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