Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Kennedy-Wilson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.0%
KW stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.
Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.
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