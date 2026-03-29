Worth Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $422.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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