iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $35.58. 7,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWT. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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