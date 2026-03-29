Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.5699 and last traded at $0.5628. Approximately 454,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 970,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5399.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 4.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

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About Silver Tiger Metals

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Silver Tiger Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade precious metal properties in Mexico. The company’s principal holding is the 100% owned El Tigre project, located in the historic Tayoltita silver district in Sonora. El Tigre hosts multiple epithermal silver-gold veins that have been subject to extensive historic mining, with documented production of silver and gold dating back to the late 18th century through the 1990s.

Since acquiring the El Tigre project, Silver Tiger Metals has conducted systematic exploration programs, including detailed surface mapping, geochemical sampling and diamond drilling.

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