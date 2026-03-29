Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.3915 and last traded at $0.3967. Approximately 118,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Goodness Growth Trading Down 5.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

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About Goodness Growth

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Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: GDNSF) is a strategic holding company focused on the regulated cannabis sector. The company acquires, develops and operates licensed businesses across the cannabis value chain, including retail dispensaries, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. By targeting high-growth U.S. markets, Goodness Growth seeks to build a vertically integrated platform that spans cultivation, processing and branded product sales.

Through its flagship retail banner, The Source, Goodness Growth operates multiple dispensaries in California, offering flower, edibles, concentrates and ancillary cannabis products.

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