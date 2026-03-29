CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,088 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 26th total of 46,128 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFBK opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.40. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

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CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised CF Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

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CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

Further Reading

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